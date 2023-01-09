5 drinks to increase metabolism and burn fat naturally

We understand how difficult it can be for you if you are on a weight loss journey. Weight loss is not an easy task; it necessitates a lot of effort and determination. A healthy diet and a regular exercise routine are essential for losing those extra pounds. However, your metabolism is another important factor in weight management. The faster your metabolism, the less difficult it will be to lose weight. Some people are genetically endowed with a high metabolic rate, while others are not.

Here we bring you a list of drinks that can help increase your metabolism and help you burn fat naturally.

1- Lemon Detox Water:

Lemon is one of the best sources of vitamin C. It is also loaded with antioxidants and has citric acid, which helps in removing toxins from the body. The addition of cucumber makes this detox water extremely effective for increasing metabolism.

2- Fennel (Saunf) Tea:

Fennel seeds are great for digestion and are loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients. This fennel tea can help you get rid of constipation, and bloating and can do wonders to increase your metabolism. You can also add some ginger to this tea.

3- Amla Juice:

We all know that amla is known for its rich nutrient profile and medicinal properties. But did you know that amla could help boost metabolism and digestion too? According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, “The alkaline nature of amla helps clear the system, strengthen gut health, and balance metabolism.” Here’s how you can make this juice at home.

4- Ajwain Detox Water:

Another drink that is great for increasing metabolism is this ajwain detox water. Ajwain or carom seeds have been used for ages for their medicinal benefits. Not only this, ajwain helps in improving digestion, regulating appetite, and promoting weight loss.

5. Tomato Juice:

Tomatoes are one of the most commonly used vegetables in cuisine. However, if you believe that tomatoes are only good for flavoring curries, you are mistaken. Tomatoes are high in lycopene compounds, which aid in naturally increasing metabolism. This tomato juice is ideal for those who are trying to lose weight.