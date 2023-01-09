Abhay Deol opens up on ‘Pathaan’ controversy

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol opened up on extremists’ reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ by terming it a joke.

Abhay Deol spoke about the cancel culture regarding the film in an interview with an Indian news outlet India Today.

According to him, people will look back at the extremist reaction towards the film and laugh about it after 50 years.

Abhay Deol the controversy was not surprising, adding people can easily make an issue out of something if they want.

‘Pathaan’ will release on 25th January. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play leading roles. It will mark the ‘Dilwale’ star’s full-fledged return to films after four years.

It stirred controversy following the release of the video of its song ‘Besharam Rang’.

In the video, Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

The social and religious groups claimed that the costume had hurt religious sentiments. Then, everything dissolved into chaos as the religious leaders, politicians and lawyers called for the film to be banned. The situation had intensified to such an extent that a Hindu extremist leader had threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive after skinning him.