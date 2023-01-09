Kim Kardashian showcases natural hair length on TikTok

Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself. When it comes to The Kardashians star’s beauty and fashion, there’s no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by Kim founder recently gave fans a look at what she looks when her hair and makeup are undone.

Ahead of dying her hair brunette for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, she showcased the natural state of her honey-colored tresses in a TikTok video posted to her shared account with her nine-year-old daughter, North West.

In the short clip of the mother-daughter duo singing the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” Kim sported fresh-out-of-the-shower hair. The reality TV star’s wet strands were not only extension-free and also slightly thinner in texture but she had shoulder-length locks. Considering she’s been photographed with waist-length hair for quite some time, her natural cut came as a surprise.

Following the TikTok, Kim unveiled an epic new makeover, as she went back to her brunette roots. Chris Appleton, who dyed the star’s hair, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, “We’re back!”

“OG Kim or miss the blonde?” Chris asked in a Dec. 27 Instagram , to which she replied, “I miss the blonde.”

Before diving back into her signature style, Kim was platinum blonde for most of 2022. She debuted the transformation last May for the Met Gala to channel Marilyn Monroe. Chris dyed her hair for the fashion event, and previously told E! News that the timing of her blonde bombshell look couldn’t have been more perfect.

“I love a blonde Kim,” he said at the time. “We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim’s done the color before. She knows.” No matter what vibe Kim is going for, it’s clear she looks good with or without the glam.

And if you want to take a walk down memory lane, keep scrolling to relive Kim’s most daring hair transformation throughout the years.