‘Freddy’ — don’t skip this Kartik Aaryan’s spine-chilling drama!

Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial ‘Freddy’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F is out on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film revolves around Freddy Ginwala and how his demure side takes an overturn when he falls head over heels in love with Kainaaz. Freddy is a 28-year-old shy, socially awkward and hesitant guy, and a dentist by profession, who runs a successful clinic. He is close to his aunt, pet turtle ‘Hardy’ and his miniature planes. Freddy is on the lookout for a suitable match and has been on a matrimonial site for five years. However, he finds it extremely difficult to interact with females, let alone show his emotions. Freddy bumps into Kainaaz Irani at a wedding and immediately falls for him, before realising she is married and a victim of domestic abuse. Their paths cross again the next day when Kainaaz visits him at his clinic for a medical procedure. What follows next is several lunch and ice-dream dates, sharing moments and developing affection for each. Kartik, who is seen in the most challenging avatar, keeps you hooked throughout the movie. He is calm but not dumb. He is hesitant but not unvaried. And, he is socially awkward but sharp-witted. The actor, who gained almost 14 kgs to get into the character of a dentist, does justice to the role. He has paid close attention to learning the mannerism of a dentist. Kartik, who has moved out of the comedy genre, as was seen in his last release ‘Dhamaka’, a thriller, has this time aced the psychological-thriller. He has delivered an enthralling performance and taken his acting level to a notch higher and certainly deserves applause.