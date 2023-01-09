Moonis, family being harassed

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and his family were being harassed to pressurise them.

Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the establishment had no way, but to use force for keeping the incumbent government in power. Political opponents were using force against us but this practice would not be allowed to continue for long, he added. On Saturday, Another twist to high drama in Punjab’s political arena appeared as PTI chief Imran Khan said his party would begin the election campaign after Punjab Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in the assembly. The deposed premier, while taking a swipe at the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said he would not provide any opportunity to the “imported group” to escape from snap elections, adding that the rulers knew that they would be rejected by the masses. In another tweet, Fawad said he had warned that Pakistan would face worst flour crisis in previous November and December. He said despite warnings, the coalition government didn’t pay any heed to the problem.

“On July 08, 2022, I warned in the press conference that the worst flour crisis will occur in November and December. Unfortunately, the government and institutions remained engaged in unsuccessful efforts to reduce Imran Khan’s political stature for several months,” he further said. The PTI leader said like other problems, this flour crisis was also getting out of hands.