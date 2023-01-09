Aleem, Awn deny forming ‘new party’

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Awn Chaudhry and Abdul Aleem Khan have dismissed reports of forming a new political party. The reports of former PTI leaders – who defected from the party – preparing to form a new political party and holding negotiations had been circulating since Saturday (January 7). However, Chaudhry clarified that former PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen, Aleem or Chaudhry Sarwar are “not forming a new political party”. “Currently, we are part of the government and are standing with it. Tareen group is an ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and will remain an ally,” Chaudhry said. He said that the group is not forming a separate political party. Meanwhile, senior politician Aleem denied joining a political party or forming a new one, saying: “There is no truth in the reports of my inclusion in a new political party.” “I am neither a part of any political party nor have any intentions to become,” Aleem said adding that he has good ties with former PTI leadersPleading the case of flood victims Chaudhry Sarwar and Jahangir Tareen but has no intentions of becoming active in politics.

He said that he is solely focused on welfare work currently and heading a foundation for well being of people. Earlier, media reports said influential political figures have been mobilised of late in a bid to form a new political party reportedly aimed to break the power of PTI in Punjab. Efforts are reportedly underway to bring together disgruntled PTI leaders. A series of contacts and meetings have been initiated, including prominent families of Central and South Punjab. As per the media reports, parliamentarians from South Punjab, who had joined the PTI post-elections, were not happy with the party’s leadership for a slew of reasons.

It was rumoured that these parliamentarians might not even show up during a vote of confidence against PTI ally and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly, which would bring to the fore the crack within the party. It was said that these parliamentarians were expected to form a forward block in the PTI along with those who were recently ousted from the party –something the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) denied having involvement in.