COAS Gen Asim visits Holy Kaaba

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, visited Majid Al-Haram in Makkah where the doors of the Holy Kaaba were exclusively opened for him.

In pictures and video clips posted on social media on Sunday, the army chief could be seen walking out of the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Another video clip shared on social media showed Gen Asim Munir visiting the Masjid-e-Nabwi, Islam’s second-holiest mosque, as Saudi security personnel escorted the military commander.

The army chief embarked on his first trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week as Pakistan is seeking another financial bailout package from the kingdom to shore up its depleting foreign reserves.

The visit, first by Gen Asim as the army chief, comes at a crucial juncture when Pakistan is facing yet another balance of payments crisis.