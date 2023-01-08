PRCS provides medical facilities to 130,184 patients

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided medical treatment to a total of 130,184 patients through Mobile Health Units (MHUs) in different flood-hit areas of Sindh under the Monsoon Flood Response Operation 2022.

A PRCS official told APP that apart from providing health services, PRCS has regularly provided 195,000 liters of clean drinking water, 29,564 family tents, 200,000 hot food packs, and 581 cash assistance to the families.

The PRCS has been working with communities and stakeholders in Pakistan to provide food, safe water, hygiene kits, emergency healthcare, shelter, and mental health support.

To prevent the spread of communicable and waterborne diseases and infections, PRCS distributed hygiene kits and Non-Food Items (NFIs) in flood-affected areas of Sindh. PRCS, in collaboration with its allied partners, including the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), Red Crescent Societies (RCS), and others, were making nonstop efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The Non-Food Items (NFIs) package distributed to the flood victims includes tents, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, tarpaulin sheets, blankets and mosquito nets, etc. PRCS has served the flood-affected people by conducting identification, registration, and verification exercises before the distribution of non-food items.

The hygiene kits and non-food items have been distributed among the flood-affected communities of UC Manak tagar village Koor hassan, village Muhammad Bux of Union Council Kandde Chukki Taluka KN Shah, District Dadu, Sehwan, District Jamshoro, Village Khahi, district Noushero Feroz, village Adam Khan Rind UC, Jaffarabad District kashmore, Sindh, UC Chhini, Taluka Johi, District Dadu, Sindh, Village PATT Shariff taluka District Dadu.