AR Rahman announces metaverse platform ‘Katraar’

Indian music maestro, AR Rahman announced the launch of the digital music platform ‘Katraar’ on his birthday. The Award-winning musician surprised his millions of fans across the globe with the major announcement on his 56th birthday on Friday, as he announced to launch a new metaverse music platform called ‘Katraar’ soon.

“I’m excited to announce today – KATRAAR, the #metaverse platform currently in development, is one step closer to launching,” he wrote along with a video on the micro-blogging site. “And I look forward to sharing this journey with you all.”

The ‘Jai Ho’ singer described the word ‘Katraar’ as “a group of learned people who can change the world.”

“Katraar is also a tradition. Katraar has wisdom. Katraar has future. Katraar has a vision,” Rahman explained in the video.

He added, “This platform is to bring in new talents, technologies, and to bring direct revenue for artists. To help emerging technologies and probably bridge them to the future. This platform is to innovate, this platform is for freedom.”

As per the official website of the project, ‘Katraar’ bring the power of Web 3.0 with digital collectibles and metaverse, in order to promote new creations in music as well as other art forms and empower budding and upcoming artists. AR Rahman is known for his groundbreaking music and international collaborations. The artist has credits for several hit music albums of films and he also bagged top national and international honours for his creative contributions including Oscars, BAFTA, Grammy, Golden Globes, Filmfare, IIFA and National Film Awards among several others.