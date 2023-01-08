Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox after she says she’s seeking a girlfriend

Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram with the eyebrow-raising caption, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”

In the comments, MGK-who proposed to Megan in January 2022 after nearly two years of dating-weighed in on his fiancée’s modern want-ad, writing,” I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

As expected, the Jennifer’s Body star was swarmed with interested parities, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ariel Versace, who commented, “Meeeeeee,” while former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe simply wrote “sent.”

Megan, 36, has long been open about her sexual identity. In a 2008 GQ interview, she mentioned that she had crushes on former porn star Jenna Jameson and actress Olivia Wilde and revealed she had a short-lived romantic relationship with a stripper when she was 18.

“I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes,” Megan told the publication. “I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl.”

One year later, she told Esquire there is “no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

In June 2021-Megan who shares three kids: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

-celebrated Pride Month by rockin’ a rainbow manicure in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

The actress captioned a post, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”