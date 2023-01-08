Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown

ADELAIDE: Qualifier Linda Noskova continued her giant-killing run at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, as the 18-year-old toppled ailing world number two Ons Jabeur 6-3 1-6 6-3 to set up a final against second seed Aryna Sabalenka. Czech Republic’s Noskova reached her first WTA Tour final on the back of her second top-10 victory this week after she downed Daria Kasatkina and the win follows a stunning upset of double Australian champion Victoria Azarenka. Jabeur, last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, had trouble with her lower back in the early stages of the clash and the Tunisian surrendered an early break to go a set down before taking a medical timeout. She returned rejuvenated to grab the second set dropping only one game, but found herself a break down at 1-3 in the decider and Noskova held her nerve to grab the victory. Sabalenka will look to stop the youngster in the final on Sunday after she made short work of Irina-Camelia Begu, sealing a 6-3 6-2 victory to make her first final since beating former world number one Ash Barty in the 2021 Madrid title clash.