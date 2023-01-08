International theatre workshop in Lahore inviting applications

ASSITEJ Pakistan announces call for applications for 4th Next Generation Program Pakistan.

ASSITEJ Pakistan has been running Next Generation, a theater residency program of ASSITEJ International since past three years. We hosted two workshops in 2018 and 2019 where participants attended in-person and one online workshop during Covid-19 lockdown in 2021.

The programme is bringing emerging artists together to share, exchange, learn and present. The programme has a showcase of projects and works, discussion sessions, development of collaborative performances and performance showcase.

Through Next Generation Programs, nearly 30 artists come together, 15 from Pakistan and 15 international young theatre makers for 11 days to learn from each other and co-create short performances.

This year the artists from the following countries are coming to Pakistan; Mexico, Italy, USA, Russia, Iceland, South Africa, Srilanka, Australia, Malawi, Lithuania, Finland and Uganda. The program will be held from 8-18 February in Lahore this year.

A number of seasoned Pakistani theater makers are engaged in the Next Generation program each year. This is presented as an opportunity to explore the potential of Pakistani theater for local audiences, but also with an international lens.

ASSITEJ Pakistan president Shoaib Iqbal said;” Our Next Generation Theater Residency program is very special this year. We are able to bring participation from about 15 countries as it is happening after the gap of two years due to Covid-19. Second, we aim to inspire emerging Pakistan theater makers to learn from this global exposure and build a network that can help them for various new opportunities in theatre and performing arts. Our ultimate goal is to revive theater for children and young audiences in Pakistan so emerging and professional theater makers produce theater for children and young people to experience as an art form.”

ASSITEJ Pakistan is committed to engage young aspiring artists and professional theatre-makers from all over the world and Pakistan interested in TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences).

ASSITEJ Pakistan has organised 2 Tamasha Theater Festival of Performing Arts in the past. ASSITEJ Pakistan is preparing to present an international festival this year as well. The festival presents theater and performing arts for children and young people in Lahore. Last theater festival saw international participation for 3 countries and this year it will be realised as a truly international festival in Lahore.

ASSITEJ (International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People) unites theatres, organizations and individuals throughout the world who make theatre for children and young people.

ASSITEJ Pakistan – National Centre is a chapter of ASSITEJ International. The organization is a platform for everyone working with or having an interest in performing arts for children and youth. ASSITEJ Pakistan works to spread knowledge of Pakistani performing arts for children and youth by organizing exchange programs, performances, festivals, workshops and seminars.

ASSITEJ Pakistan is a membership based network organisation consisting of The Little Art, MAAS Foundation, Chota Mota Theater and Hursukh. Any individual, organisation, school or group can become ASSITEJ Pakistan member.