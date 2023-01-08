Princess Diana’s iconic purple gown is going up for sale

Even 25 years after her unfortunate demise, Princess Diana continues to remain a pop culture icon with her style choices remembered, imitated and paid tribute to, time and again.

From her memorable revenge dress to the various red carpet outings, fashion lovers can’t seem to get enough of the late Princess of Wales’ inimitable style. As such, one of Diana’s most recognised dresses – donned for one of her final photoshoots – is all set to go up for auction later this month.

The stunning deep purple silk and velvet dress that is going up for auction at Soth

eby’s is a strapless ball gown with a tulip-shaped skirt by British dressmaker Victor Edelstein. He is credited for designing gowns for Diana for more than a decade. The evening dress features a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back.

Reportedly, Princess Diana donned this gown – a part of Edelstein’s Autumn 1989 collection – multiple times since its creation. She most famously wore it for the 1991 official royal portrait shot by Princess Margaret’s then-husband Lord Snowdon. It was also worn by her in a Vanity Fair spread shot by Mario Testino in 1997, shortly before her tragic death in a car crash in Paris.

Talking about the dress, Christina Prescott-Walker, Sotheby’s Global Director of Regional Art and Objects, said, “Epitomizing her timeless grace and elegance, the gown was selected for Diana’s wardrobe and forever immortalized in her official portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1991.”

The auction revealed that the gown will be sold on January 27 at Sotheby’s New York as part of ‘The One’ sale, “which features an unprecedented selection of the finest products of human culture, achievement and history”.

It is reported to have an estimated value between $80,000 and $120,000 and was previously sold for $24,150 as part of a 1997 auction that consisted of 80 dresses from Princess Diana’s personal collection to benefit the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. This time, it is expected to fetch up to $120,000 at the Sotheby’s sale.