In response to existential challenges, the PML-N undertook a significant administrative overhaul. Party leader Nawaz Sharif nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz to serve as the party’s senior vice president in an effort to invigorate and excite party members. It remains to be seen if Maryam Nawaz will succeed Shehbaz Sharif as party leader or if she will serve as the PML-N’s trump card against Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. The choice of Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president, according to PML-N cadres, will energise the party’s ranks against Imran Khan and his widespread support, but the buildup may not occur as planned by the Sharif family and the party. When metropolitan Lahore appears to be in a swing district, they must determine whether the party has public appeal or local space in its (previous) stronghold, known as Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz is currently abroad, more specifically in Geneva. Back home, the party is experiencing a popularity crisis and needs the central leadership-specifically, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz-present to spearhead a national campaign, and a series of public forums, among other political choices, to get more support from the populace. The painful reality that the opposition PTI is currently riding a popularity wave leaves the PML-N with few options. Imran Khan prioritizes keeping in touch with the general public, as evidenced b his popularity as simple as ABC. Imran Khan draws life and energy from the general populace; his supporters are energised and in good spirits, as a result of their door-to-door campaigning or the rallies they are staging in particular towns or areas.

The new title for Maryam Nawaz is unlikely to help the party much in a situation where being present in public is crucial; instead, it might just enhance Nawaz Sharif’s influence over the party, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in a strong position to make decisions.

However, instead of boosting the party’s dwindling chances, Maryam Nawaz’s “elevation” to the senior vice president may spark some family conflict. The upcoming general elections, whenever they take place, will be Maryam Nawaz’s true test. She needs to reveal a backup strategy so that she doesn’t come off as avoiding the opponent for purely political reasons. It’s time for Imran Khan’s adversarial camp to show vision and a resolute defence of their position as a movement after power. They must create a presentation in which they can demonstrate the committed cadres at their disposal, in addition to the people. *