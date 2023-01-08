Friends in need…

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation for the public’s benefit. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his steadfast support for China’s vital interests and his commitment to fostering close ties with China. His Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, has also retreated from China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China spoke by phone. China’s commitment is vital, as due to the flood disasters, Pakistan is currently suffering major financial difficulties. Pakistan is in desperate need of assistance from friendly countries, and in this regard, the international summit in Geneva on January 9 is the latest in a series of events in which rich and developed countries will contribute financial aid in post-flood reconstruction in Pakistan. China and Saudi Arabia are already providing Pakistan with financial help in this area.

Pakistan’s troika with China and Saudi Arabia can help maintain regional balance while also ensuring the development and prosperity of the people of the three nations. Meanwhile, General Asim Munir, chief of staff of the Pakistan Army, is in Saudi Arabia on his maiden foreign trip since becoming army chief. Pakistan has excellent ties with China and Saudi Arabia, and both countries stood by Pakistan during its tough times and provided all possible cooperation.

Regardless of which party is in power, China and Saudi Arabia’s relations with Pakistan have not only remained intact but have grown stronger and more solid over time. China, being a neighbouring country, has a history of regional strategic connections with Pakistan. Both countries in the region have the same stated goals when it comes to regional peace, strategic interests, and economic visions. Pakistan and China are also working together to counter India’s expansionist goals, and the two countries have signed various agreements on a variety of bilateral matters. The partnership between Pakistan and China has also been developed in recent years with reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under China’s One Belt, One Road project, and several projects are now being implemented and completed. The revolutionary CPEC project is a game changer in terms of economic strength for the two countries. As far as Saudi Arabia is concerned, the Saudis helped Pakistan at every opportunity and whenever Pakistan sought cooperation. However, Pakistan must support such programmes in order to increase its economic dependence. *