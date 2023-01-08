Country on verge of default: Asad Umar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Saturday that Pakistan was on the verge of economic default. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Reserves fall by another $1billion. [The country] has the lowest import cover since 2000, when we were facing sanctions. The current dangerously low level of reserves [has been brought] due to sheer incompetence and negligence of imported govt. Reserves have fallen from $16.4 billion to only $4.5 from VONC [vote of no-confidence against former premier Imran Khan] to today (Saturday).”