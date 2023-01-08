Elahi takes action to tackle wheat crisis in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired an emergency meeting late Saturday night and made big decisions for the elimination of wheat and flour crisis across the province. Secretary Food Nadir Chattha and Hamesh Khan attended the meeting. CM directed the senior officials to formulate a permanent line of action within 24 hours to eliminate wheat and flour crisis on priority basis in the province. The CM was apprised that the monthly government quota of flour mills has been doubled and sale points have also been doubled across the province. He said that 1.84 million flour bags of 10 kg will be available at government rates across Punjab. He revealed that flour mills will be released 26,000 tonnes of government wheat exceeding their demand from Monday. He maintained that the prices of local wheat and flour will decrease significantly by increasing government quota.