Ayub Medical College organizes pre-conference workshop

Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Saturday arranged a Pre-Conference workshop titled “Instructional Strategies for Integrated curriculum” as a part of the International Medical Education conference by CPSP.

The workshop was organized by the faculty of the GYNOBS Department AMC, Dean AMC, CEO of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq and Regional Director CPSP Prof. Dr. Jahangir.

The pre-conference was organized to discuss the integration of medical and surgical education, the challenges in shifting to an integrated curriculum, and the strategies to overcome these challenges.

Participants discussed that it was an opportunity for healthcare professionals to discuss and discover new and effective methods of teaching and learning in the field of the integrated curriculum. Topics of discussion included the development of online courses, the use of innovative teaching methods, and the integration of technology into the instruction process.

They also discussed the importance and need for integration, the practical challenges in the implementation, and strategies to overcome the challenges.

Earlier, the Department of Psychiatry at Ayub Teaching Hospital MTI also organized a workshop on Psychosexual Medicine. It was the first workshop of its kind ever arranged in AMC and ATH the aim of the workshop was to highlight this neglected field and improve understanding of the subject along with discussion around management strategies.

The workshop was attended by doctors from Gynae, Urology, Psychiatry and general medicine/surgery. The participants hoped that this will pave the way for starting a full fledge Psychosexual clinic in ATH where the MDT approach will be adopted for better results and help to combat quackery in this field.