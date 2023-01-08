Political unity must to come out of economic mess: Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that all the political forces should work together to help steer the country out of the economic mess.

He was speaking at a meeting of QWP office-bearers from Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

Aftab Sherpao asked the government and the opposition to set aside their differences and join hands to address the challenges being faced by the country.

He said political stability was necessary to improve the economic situation of the country.

Rejecting the demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for the fresh elections, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government would complete the remaining tenure and the election would take place in its due time. Holding the election would not address the prevailing crises, he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said the incumbent federal government had inherited a weak economy from the PTI government, therefore, the economic revival would now take time.

The QWP leader said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was bent on creating anarchy to make the country go bankrupt. He said the former prime minister was responsible for the prevailing economic conditions, adding that the PTI leader lacked the ability to govern and landed the country into a host of problems due to his incompetence.

He said the country would not default as the government was taking steps to improve the economy.

Aftab Sherpao asked the government to take steps to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation. He also urged the government to take measures to bring down the rising prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities.

He said the provincial government had failed to safeguard the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that law and order was deteriorating in the province, but the PTI government was least bothered to improve the situation.

The QWP leader said that maintaining law and order was the prime responsibility of the provincial government yet the PTI-led government had failed to deliver and its leaders were now hiding behind lame excuses.