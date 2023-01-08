Training of field staff for 7th housing census held

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is going to conduct 7th population and housing census which will be first every digital census of Pakistan. In this connection PBS will train 1,21,000 field staff in three batches from 7th Jan, 2023 to 21st Jan,2023 all over Pakistan at Census District level. The field staff is being trained on ethical, IT and subject matter. The main focus is on standardizing the concepts as the quality of training will ensure reliability of data collection. To achieve this target apart from conventional training and conceptual videos, real life examples case studies, mock exercise and FAQs have also been added. To make the sessions interactive the trainer’s involvement and questioning has been encouraged. Pre and Post-test and cross-questioning is also part of training. All the training venues will be physically monitored by higher management of PBS, including Chief Census Commission, Dr. Naeem uz zafar, Mr. Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), Mr. Ayazuddin Member(C & S), and team of monitors from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), to ensure the quality of training. The trainings will assure that census field Staff is fully prepared to collect accurate and reliable data.