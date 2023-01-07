Zong 4G places seed pouches at customer care centers

As a part of Zong 4G’s ongoing efforts to battle the effects of climate change and create a ‘Green and Low Carbon Pakistan,’ their CSR team has initiated their Seed Pouch campaign. Zong 4G will be sending more than 10,000 Seed Pouches to CSCs all across the country.

Zong 4G will be placing Seed Pouches comprising of fruit, vegetable as well as flowering seeds in their CSCs (Customer Service Centers) for walk-in customers. These seeds can be easily planted and don’t require much upkeep, therefore, making this an effective method to promote tree plantation and increase the number trees planted in the country.

“Creating a sustainable environment is one of the core focus areas of or CSR strategy and our Seed Pouches Campaign is an innovative way to do that,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson.

These fun and creatively designed pouches will directly contribute to the efforts to create a better environment for a better tomorrow.The execution will be actively addressing Climate Change and contributing towards the SDGs on a national scale.

The main focus will be in the following cities; Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar. The monumental effect of this activity alone is a great example of how Zong 4G believes in involving all stakeholders to make a difference and bring about a positive change.

Zong 4G is aware of the ongoing Climate Change challenges faced by our country. Therefore, their fight against environmental concerns will continue with multiple projects lined up for the future.