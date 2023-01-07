Stocks mostly rise ahead of key US jobs data

Stock markets mostly advanced Friday as traders awaited key US jobs data and after news of falling inflation in the eurozone.

Global equities have enjoyed a largely solid start to the new year, though Wall Street slid Thursday on expectations that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to stop hiking US interest rates. A “strong jobs report today would further justify such a hawkish approach and perhaps send risk assets into a bit of a tailspin”, noted Craig Erlam, senior analyst at Oanda trading group.

The Fed along with central banks worldwide last year kickstarted a string of aggressive rate hikes to battle decades-high inflation.