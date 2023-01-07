Mansha Pasha has an answer why celebrity marriages fail

Pakistan actor Mansha Pasha made an appearance on a chat show where she discussed the marriages and divorces of notables and celebrities.

She said, “I think actors are generally unstable and this is not the blanket statement obviously there are exceptions, our work affects our mental health, obviously we are constantly playing with emotions and also an actor is under the eyes and is scrutinised by people around him/her, the, crew, camera man, directors, they all form so many opinions about actors that how they look, the physical appearance is being scrutinized all the time, also, people get married because it looks good, I think mostly actors do that, whenever two single people come together and see each other, people start praising them as couple, they start shipping them together, when the actors see that they are being praised with certain co-star, they shape their mind to marry them.”

She thinks that it does happen for that reason and that’s why it ends up early when they are over it.

“A lot of people end up very early, your marriage should be your marriage and not the relationship on social media, you should draw a line” She further said that if you know two people then “definitely you will be curious about the reason of their split.” Mansha Pasha is known for her supporting roles in several critically and commercially successful television series, including “Shehr-e-Zaat”, “Madiha Maliha”, “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”, “Mohabbat Tujhay Alvida”, and “Aangan”.