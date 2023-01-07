Diddy shares first glimpse of newborn daughter Love in family photo

It’s all about love for Diddy during the holidays. On Christmas Day, the “Gotta Move On” rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love Sean Combs.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” he wrote alongside a pair of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, featuring everyone wearing matching pajamas. “LOVE.”

The festive family photo comes just a little more than two weeks after the entrepreneur, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, announced that he recently welcomed a daughter named after him.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted on Dec. 10. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

But Diddy isn’t the only celeb getting into the Christmas spirit.