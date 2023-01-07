Arshad murder: SC gives SJIT a month to complete investigation

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) to submit a report on murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, after completing investigation from UAE and Kenya.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial issued a two-page written order on Friday over Thursday’s hearing into the case. The order stated that the SJIT will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kenya for investigations, and it is hoped that the team departs fully prepared on all aspects of investigation. Untill now 41 witnesses of the journalist’s murder have been questioned in Pakistan. The SJIT is ordered to submit the report of entire investigation by the first week of February 2023. The order stated that “Federal Government has provided requisite funds for investigative work to be done by the SJIT in UAE and Kenya, and over the requests for Mutual Legal Assistance (“MLA”) to the government in these countries; Foreign Office is cooperating fully to secure the requisite help and collaboration of the concerned police/investigative authorities in both foreign states for the SJIT.”

It added that “as soon as the MLA requests are responded favorably by the two foreign governments, the SJIT shall be visiting the said States for commencing their investigation abroad.” “We note that the SJIT has performed some investigative work within Pakistan and 41 witnesses are reported to have been examined by it so far. The real issues of the cause and perpetrators of the assassination of Mr. Arshad Sharif would be unraveled after the relevant evidence available abroad in the afore-noted two countries is collected”, the order wrote.