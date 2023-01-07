SHO injured in Peshawar firing

SHO Matni Police Station Imran-ud-din was injured on Friday in Peshawar’s Matni Bazar by an unknown armed assailant. According to a private media report, SHO of Matni police station Imran-ud-din was on duty along with another team to perform his duties in Matni Bazar during Friday prayers, when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on them. Police officials said that other police officers present at the spot arrested one of the assailants, while his other two accomplices managed to escape. Police said the SHO was shot in the leg and his condition is out of danger, while the assailant has been arrested and shifted to Matni police station, and further investigation is underway.