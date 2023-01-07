Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences established as per vision of VC

Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar has said that the establishment of the new faculty is part of the expansion and development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences has been established as per the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to promote teaching and research in science subjects in the region. He said that the establishment of the Institute of Physics gives the Islamia University of Bahawalpur a unique position in Pakistan. The institute has 12 departments and the cutting-edge research in the fields of physics will significantly increase the national and international ranking of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He said that admissions for the spring semester are currently underway in the faculty. These include BS Geography, BS Remote Sensing and GIS, BS Mathematics and BS Physics programs. He said that graduates of these subjects are in great demand in the market and there are employment opportunities for these youth in teaching as well as in industrial and research institutes. Applications for admissions can be made on the university website eportal.iub.edu.pk.