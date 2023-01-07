Cop martyred by unknown assailants in Lakki Marwat

A police officer and his companion were martyred on Friday after unknown assailants opened fire near the Pahar Khel Thal town of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) According to police sources, the shooters soon escaped the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, police officials were dispatched to the scene to investigate the nature of the incident. Sources further stated that the bodies of both the deceased were shifted to Lucky City Hospital. Earlier, militants stormed a police post at night in Bannu, killing one policeman. “Police fought back and repulsed the attack after 30 minutes of gunfight. One police Head Constable Sardar Ali Khan Marwat lost his life in the exchange of fire with militants,” said an official of police, adding that a contingent of police was sent to reinforce the post but militants had managed to escape under the cover of darkness.