Asthma patients urged to avoid travelling on highway during smog

Snowy winds have the tendency to aggravate asthma and such patients should avoid traveling on the highway in the intensity of fog and smog as severe asthma attack during travel can be dangerous and even fatal for the patients. Asthma patients should improve asthma control before traveling and consult their physician for long journeys, these views were expressed by the President of General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab and Public Health Consultant Dr. Masood Shaikh while addressing a workshop in City Hospital regarding Asthma. Dr. Masood Sheikh said that asthma patients should take special care during severe cold waves, “People who have had a severe asthma attack should travel only during the sun and when the fog has cleared. Keep the car heater on while traveling and take the Inhaler with you. Keep the windows of the vehicles closed during the journey and before going on a long journey, clean the inside of the vehicle thoroughly and remove the dust with a vacuum cleaner. Asthma patients should use medicines timely in the cold season. If patients have no obstruction in breathing, no cough or wheezing, and no difficulty in breathing even during exercise, it means that asthma is under adequate control. Dr Masood sheikh added that ” Patients should take steam of plain water before starting the journey, during which water should be boiled in a pot and steamed with mustard oil 3 to 4 times.

By doing this, the thick mucus stuck in the respiratory tract will be softened and breathing problems will be reduced. Before starting your journey, take a warm shower so that the steam clears the respiratory tract from the inside and relieves the problem”, he said. Dr Asad Abbas Shah said that avoiding using the right medicine, not taking the medicine on time, not using the right dosage of medicine and skipping medicine without consulting the doctor can be dangerous. He said that according to the World Health Organization, currently around 300 million people worldwide are suffering from asthma, including developing and developed countries.

“Asthma has become a major public health problem in Pakistan and a major burden on our healthcare delivery system. Over 5% of our population suffers from asthma. Increasing air pollution, hap hazardously growing urban population, redced muscular activity are not only increasing the rate of asthma but also increasing the severity of asthma,” he added. Dr. Shehbaz said that asthma can occur at any age, but its severe attack is more common in children aged 5 to 10 years. Cold winds, air pollution, rampant increase in urban population, obesity, lack of movement are some of the reasons for increasing asthma attacks. Dr. Munir Ghouri said that typical symptoms of asthma include a dry cough, wheezing or chest tightness. Asthma patients should stay away from dust, animal and bird feathers, various chemical compounds, smoke, various perfumes that cause allergies, otherwise they may have repeated asthma attacks,” he highlighted. Dr Rana Rafique added that Asthma can be controlled and lead a normal life if positive lifestyle changes are made, proper precautions are taken and timely treatment is provided, he concluded.