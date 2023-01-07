UN bound to implement its resolutions on Kashmir: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United Nations was duty-bound to implement its road map on Kashmir to get the dispute resolved peacefully in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while addressing a book launching ceremony here on Thursday. The ceremony was attended and addressed by former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, Convenor All Party Hurriyat Conference Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Abdul Rashid Turabi, Former Minister Farzana Yaqub, Ershad Mahmud, Altaf Hussain Wani and several others.

The book on the history of the heroic struggle for the right to self-determination of people of Jammu & Kashmir resisting brutal oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir, was written by eminent scholar & senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.