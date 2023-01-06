India Snubbed

Pakistan has rejected the unfounded claims made by the Indian foreign minister, Dr S Jaishankar, calling such statements a sign of growing resentment over India’s inability to isolate and disgrace Pakistan internationally. The Foreign Office has rightly asked India to stop making false accusations and stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan. India has been involved in a campaign over the past few years to deceive the international community by fabricating stories of victimhood and spreading hateful anti-Pakistan propaganda. How can India, despite its brazenness, while calling Pakistan the “centre of global terrorism,” dispute the information Pakistan gave to the US State Department and the UN in a dossier based on substantial proof of Indian terrorism? Facts tell us that India has been engaged in terrorism, sabotage, and espionage in Pakistan. India took part in a terrorist strike in a quiet neighbourhood of Lahore in 2021.

Kulbhushan Yadav, the serving commander of the Indian Navy in 2016, confessed to attacking the Samjhauta Express tragedy in 2007, which resulted in the killing of more than 40 Pakistani civilians on Indian soil. Indisputable proof of India’s involvement in terrorism comes from arrests made inside Pakistan, and Kulbhushan stated in his testimony that he was in charge of an organised terror network. In addition to this, members of the Indian embassy in Islamabad were discovered to have ties to terrorism. No nation in the world has been immune to India’s terrorist operations and plots, according to a reputable American journal.

The Modi government and its parent organisation, the RSS, have made life miserable for the Muslim minority in India as well as in Pakistan as a result of these terrorist attacks by India. In India, Muslim homeowners’ homes were destroyed, forcing hundreds of Muslims to endure the bitter cold of living outside. Extremist Hindus invaded the church in Narayan, Chhattisgarh, and tormented Christians inside. Terrorist India’s horrible face has become known around the world, and its hands are also soiled with the blood of other minorities, such as Christians. Moreover, the Kashmiri people have been protesting Indian atrocities all over the world, especially before the United Nations, for the past 75 years. Even after commemorating the Day of Self-Determination yesterday, they closed the door on India’s expansionist intentions for the rest of the globe. It was requested to bind. Before making comments against Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Minister should investigate India’s terrorist intentions. If the United Nations and international human rights organisations do not take these crimes committed by India seriously, it will continue to inflict regional and global calamity. *