Taylor Swift’s cat as world’s 3rd richest pet worth $97MM

The time when just people could make money off of social media is long gone. Cats have recently taken over the online spotlight, becoming influencers with their guardians managing their accounts from behind the scenes.

All About Cats just published a list of the richest animals in the world. Olivia Benson, the cat owned by America’s favorite singer Taylor Swift, is on the list and is rated third with a net worth of $97 million.

The list was compiled by All About Cats after they determined the animals’ net worth using Instagram data and examined the accounts of famous cats and their owners to see how much money each animal could make with each post.

Swift’s cat companion may not have its own Instagram account, but Benson has made millions thanks to her presence on the Black Space singer’s page. The Scottish cat’s involvement in non-social media-related ventures brought in money, according to the website.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers,” stated the aforementioned website.

Swift’s pet cat, Nala Cat, who runs a company that produces high-end cat food, came in second with an estimated net worth of $100 million, while Gunther VI, a German Shepherd owned by Gunther Corporations, took first with a wealth worth $500 million.

The list also included each of Oprah Winfrey’s four dogs, who would each receive $30 million after her death, as well as the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, who received $13 million after Lagerfeld passed away in 2019.