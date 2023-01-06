Roger Bayat passes away

Pakistan’s renowned actress Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat dies after battling with his years-long cancer. The saddening news was shared by one of the notable Pakistani directors Haseeb Hassan. The news came out as a shock for Hina’s fans and well-wisher who, after hearing the new, offered their condolences to her. Hina Khawaja Bayat is a popular senior artist of the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous hit drama serials namely: Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-zaat, and Humsafar.