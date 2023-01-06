PSG’s Messi to be rested for French Cup match at Chateauroux

PARIS: Lionel Messi will be rested for Paris St Germain’s French Cup game at third division side Chateauroux as the Argentine forward needs more time to recover from his world Cup winning campaign, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday. Messi, who lifted the World Cup on Dec. 18 at Lusail stadium in Qatar, took part in training over the last couple of days, but Galtier said he needed a bit more time to be ready to play competitively. “He’s had a fantastic World Cup. He had commitments, going back to his country for the celebrations and we wanted him to recover back home with his family,” Galtier said ahead of Friday’s trip to Chateauroux in the round of 64. “He will not play tomorrow. Having discussed with him, we want him to be ready for the following game (against Angers in Ligue 1).” Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who suffered their first competitive loss this season when they were beaten 3-1 at second-placed RC Lens last Sunday, will be without their offensive trio.