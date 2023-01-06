MQM-P, Afaq group agree on fresh delimitation for Sindh constituencies

Believed to be rivals, but the two factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement put aside their differences on Thursday and came together to demand fresh delimitations for Sindh’s urban constituencies ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

This was announced during a joint press stakeout in Karachi. The MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a meeting with Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Afaq (MQM-A) chief Afaq Ahmed at the latter’s office, a rare event in itself for Karachi’s politics.

Siddiqui and Ahmed agreed on an alliance in the upcoming local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Further, the MQM-P chief invited the MQM-A chief and his supporters to join their January 9 protest against the Election Commission over its refusal to conduct fresh delimitations.

The MQM has objections over 70 constituencies, which it claims is replete with errors and inaccuracies, giving rise to concerns of gerrymandering and pre-poll rigging.

“We spoke on issues of mutual concern,” said Afaq Ahmed at the press stakeout, adding that Siddiqui had raised the issue of delimitations, an issue on which he too had objections. “If there is a unified voice being raised on it (delimitations), it does not mean we are going towards a merger (of both parties),” he clarified.

“We sat here today to discuss issues, we can again sit together for issues.” An MQM-P delegation, led by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had visited the MQM-A head office, and officially invited MQM-H chairman Afaq Ahmed to join the protest.

The two parties agreed to stage protests simultaneously in Karachi and Hyderabad, while similar protests would be staged in front of Karachi’s election commission office and Hyderabad press club.

Talking to journalists, Afaq Ahmed stopped short of committing to personally joining the protest, but assured that MQM-A central leadership would join the protests in Karachi and Hyderabad.