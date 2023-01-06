JI protests against LG elections delay

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday incepted a protest leading towards Sindh Chief Minister House for holding Sindh local government elections on time, prompting party workers to trek towards the destination. The party started the protest from Karachi Press Club in the leadership of JI Karachi president Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. The protestors broke the barricades when countered by the police. The traffic police said the traffic was being rerouted in the wake of protest as Zia-ud-Din Ahmad road had been closed for commute. On the other hand, the roads leading to the CM house were also closed using barricades, with police officers guarding the premises. Assistant Commissioner South Abdul Hannan reached the place of protest for negotiations with the protestos. Earlier, the JI had ruled out the possibility of taking part in MQM-P s protest against the delimitation of constituencies as it had planned to stage a sit-in outside the Sindh CM house.