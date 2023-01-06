UMT holds moot on suicide to identify problems and challenges

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Professional Psychology organized two-day 6th International Conference on Suicide: “Failure of the Individual or Humanity”. The aim of the conference was to identify the problems and challenges faced regarding suicide and find their solutions in the presence of regional and global researchers as well as professional experts.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, Acting Dean School of Professional Psychology Dr. Sarah Subhan, Scholar Dr. Aneeq Ahmed (University of California, USA), Casey Lee Brown (Berkeley University), Muhammad Najeeb (Malaysia) and other eminent national researchers and experts participated in the conference.

60 Research papers on topics related to suicide were also presented at the conference.

Dean School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Sarah Subhan thanked all the dignitaries and guest speakers for participating in the conference and said that the purpose of gathering here today is to shed light on the important topic of suicide faced by our society. We have to find a solution to the challenges related to this problem in every way so that we can improve the deterioration in our society, she added.

Addressing the conference, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the SPP for holding a successful conference on such an important topic. He said that the UMT School of Professional Psychology is playing a key role in the service of the nation by researching the new dimensions of psychological education and its effects. Dr. Asif Raza further said that UMT is providing quality education to its young generation as well as giving them moral training so that instead of falling prey to other social evils and problems like suicide, they face them and find solutions to them.

Director General UMT Abid Sherwani expressed his views and said that according to modern research, every minute someone dies by suicide all over the world. In all societies the cause of suicide is usually mental illness and economic problems, he added. He also said that the suicide problem is more common among the youth, which is a matter of concern because suicide is not only the death of a person but also distresses other people living in society. Mr. Abid advised that teachers in educational institutions should act as good mentors.

National and International speakers, psychologists and researchers addressed the participants in the light of their research and said that the whole society is responsible for a problem like suicide, including the individual. They said that social media plays a very important role in the current problem. Speakers also shared that family therapy is very important in preventing suicide.

All the experts agreed that suicide is widespread globally and it is more prevalent among our young generation. They suggested facing this challenge through education and awareness to find a solution. At the end of the conference, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza along with Dr. Sara Subhan distributed souvenirs among the speakers and guests.