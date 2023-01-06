AJK PM pays surprise visit to hospital and PS in Mirpur

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and City Police Station in Mirpur.

On the occasion, the PM visited various wards and inquired after the health of patients under treatment in the ICU. The PM also announced Rs one hundred thousand cash for the treatment of patients in the ICU and Rs five hundred thousands for newly born babies in the hospital.

During his visit to the City police station, the Prime Minister checked the record and interacted with the detainees in the lockup. He also issued an order to release one of the detainees who was arrested in a minor case. He announced Rs 0.2 million cash for the staff and the detainees in the lockup at the police station.

During his visit to lake view city, the AJK premier held a detailed meeting with divisional and district-level officers. Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the purpose of the surprise visit was not to discredit any institution or officer nor to create fear or panic.