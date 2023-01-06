Speakers stress need for integrated approach towards child rights

Speakers in a consultative session on the institutional framework for child protection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have stressed the need for an integrated approach to child protection for ensuring joint efforts of all institutions for the protection of child rights.

The session was organized by National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) in collaboration with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) here on Thursday. Parliamentarians, government officials, and representatives from different embassies, UN Agencies, NGOs, lawyers, various associations and academia attended it.

The purpose of the consultative session was to review and adopt a systemic approach to address various child protection issues in KP. Children are subjected to insidious forms of violence, exploitation and abuse including physical, emotional or sexual exploitation. Regardless of the circumstances, every child has the right to be protected.

KP-NCRC member Jawad Ullah cited that Pakistan’s population is projected to be 227 million by 2025, out of which 63% will be below age of 30 years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – settled districts – constitute 14.49% of the total country’s population as per the 2017 census whereas Ex-FATA (Newly Merged Districts) consists of 2.41%.

Children, both girls and boys, are vulnerable to myriad forms of neglect, violence, abuse and exploitation in the province. In view of various child protection challenges in Pakistan, NCRC has issued policy briefs on major areas namely child marriages, child domestic labour and street children.

The policy briefs examine the issues of vulnerable children from a legal perspective primarily focusing on prevailing laws and enforcement mechanisms. Furthermore, they make recommendations to legislators, policymakers, government agencies, and development practitioners to address these issues.