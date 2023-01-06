Will not take trust vote on governor’s ‘unlawful’ order: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that a leader like Imran Khan will not born in Pakistan adding that Pakistan has got an honest leader like Imran Khan after Quaid-i-Azam for the first time. Pakistan will make a great progress under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan InshaAllah. All inept PML-N leaders will lag behind and Shahbaz Sharif has been fully exposed. PML-N leaders do not know anything. CM was talking with the media representatives after the extension project of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology and provision of latest machinery in the hospital. The Chief Minister stated that the order which the Governor of Punjab gave is unlawful adding that we do not accept this unlawful order of the Governor and there is no need to implement unlawful order of the Governor. CM apprised that the Punjab government has lifted the ban for making inductions in different departments of Punjab. CM informed that more than one lac employments will be given in coming few months. The cleanliness agreement with the Turkish Company OzPak has been made and now people will see improvements in the cleanliness situation of every city of the province. By the grace of Allah Almighty our government is strong. CM stated that he has been bestowed upon Chief Ministership by the Grace of Allah Almighty and with the prayers of the people. CM highlighted that he has devoted the position of Chief Minister for the welfare of the people. The Punjab government is working round the clock in order to elevate the quality of life of the poor people. CM denounced that Shahbaz Sharif and the PML-N government tried to the hilt to non-functionalize Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad but by the grace of Allah Almighty the hospital has now become functional. The children suffering from cardiac diseases will go undergo surgery in the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad. Latest cancer treatment of cyberknife facility will be provided in Gujrat and all types of medicines will be provided free of cost in the hospital. The doctors of Wazirabad and Gujrat will be provided nice residential facilities. The induction of doctors is being made in Punjab and the health facilities are being stretched in the far- flung areas of the province according to the vision of Imran Khan. Family Health Clinic and a Trauma center will be established in Ghakhar. We are spending each and every moment to serve the masses from the onset of our government. We are bringing improvements in every sector. The people can avail more than 30 services by sitting at their homes through Go-Punjab App. A housing colony will be established for journalists in Gujranwala and the journalists of Wazirabad will also be accommodated in this Journalist Colony. Earlier, CM Punjab laid the foundation stone of the extension project of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad and also inaugurated new block of paediatric cardiology. CM also inaugurated angiography machines and two modular operation theatres. CM was given a detailed briefing about the projects of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology. CM apprised that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad will be enhanced from 100 to 200 beds while in the second phase the number of beds will be increased to 500 beds in the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad. The shortage of doctors especially anthologists and paramedical staff will be fulfilled forthwith.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital today.CM also inaugurated CT scan section, Operation Theatre, ICU and sterile supply. The Chief Minister visited various departments and CT scan Section and inquired after health of the patients admitted in the wards. CM announced to regularize the services of contract doctors and also announced to provide residences on the demand of doctors. CM Parvez Elahi while talking on this occasion stated that the Punjab government is bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector adding that the health card is a historic project according to the vision of Imran Khan. CM highlighted that we are striving to resolve the problems of the people of Gujranwala adding that it is his resolve to make Gujranwala an excellent City with regard to education, health and cleanliness. CM maintained that the people will be provided best treatment facilities with the establishment of Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital. A 6-storey central and emergency block has been established in the Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital. 19 operation theatres and ICU comprising 40 beds has been set up in the new teaching hospital of Gujranwala. More than 16 medical services will be provided in the Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital. Filter clinic, gynae, OPD, ophthalmology sections will be established in the OPD of Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital. Former MNA Rana Nazir, Special Assistants Dr. Zain Bhatti, Irfan Hasan, Asif Sadiq, ticketholder SA Hameed, Rana Sajid, Secretary Health Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid, RPO Munir Masood Marth, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Saira Omer, Principal Prof. Iqbal Hussain, MS Dr. Naseer Ahmed and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Best sanitation system will be devised for every city: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review the affairs of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office here on Thursday. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over resolving the financial issues as LWMC handed over a cheque of Rs.2.90 billion to Türkiye company Ozpak. The CM noted that Türkiye is counted among Pakistan’s best friends, adding that its investments in waste management and other sectors would be welcomed.

Lahore would be made a clean and orderly city, he said and added that waste management companies are being activated for cleaning big cities. The best sanitation system will be devised for every city of Punjab, he added.

The Ozpak delegation included Nizamettin Kocamese country head of Ozpak and Afzaal Shah project director. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Secretary Local Government Department Mubashar Hussain, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar and Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Khan were also present. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan passed a resolution on Jan 5, 1949, guaranteeing a free and fair referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. In his message issued on Thursday, the CM said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to draw the attention of the international community to the promise of giving self-determination to oppressed Kashmiris. For the last 74 years, tyrannised Kashmiris have been waiting for the fulfilment of this promise.

The United Nations must honor its commitment made 74 years ago; he asserted and added that the right to self-determination is an important component of human dignity. Deviation from the resolutions on the right to self-determination is a negation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations human rights treaties, he said. Regrettably, India continues to blatantly violate this inalienable human right; the CM stated and noted that it is making a sinister attempt to undermine the identity of oppressed Kashmiris by changing their demographic structure.