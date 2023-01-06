IUB research activities aligned with national priorities

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil has said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, research activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been aligned with national aspirations and priorities. Research activities in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment have an important role in the country’s agricultural economy. Research on cotton, intercropping of maize and soybeans and establishment of an agro-economic zone through artificial rainfall in Cholistan are some of the most important projects in any university in the country’s history. He said that agricultural graduates are in high demand at national and international levels and agricultural graduates from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are honing their skills at national and international level. He said that spring admissions are open and the last date to apply for BSc Agriculture, BSc Forestry, BSc Agri Business, BSc Food and Technology in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment is January 10, 2023.