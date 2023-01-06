Energy conservation plan

When a person’s finances are tight, they are encouraged to set a limit on their spending; when governments are in a similar situation, the best course of action is to develop policies that would boost revenue. Contrary to popular belief, the administration continues to implement purported austerity measures to prevent “default-like situations”. The government has unveiled a policy that mandates that markets close at 8:30pm. and wedding venues close at 10pm. A proposal to replace all motorbikes with e-bikes and all conventional light bulbs with light-emitting diode bulbs has also been made. Energy-inefficient fans will no longer be manufactured and will be swapped out for ones that only consume 40-60 watts of power.

It remains to be seen whether the provinces will agree with Islamabad. Punjab has refused Islamabad’s recommendations, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “needs more time to deliberate about them”. In a highly politicised culture like Pakistan, the coalition government likes to market its “austerity plan” to the public for political gain, despite the fact that the plan does not include any extreme measures. Without a doubt, current energy shortages and rising manufacturing costs need energy conservation, since neither the economy nor the climate can withstand any further damage. Furthermore, conserving energy will help to reduce the cost of energy imports. The government forecasts that e-bikes will save Rs 86 billion, while energy-efficient fans and LED lamps will save Rs 15 billion and Rs 23 billion, respectively. Reduced energy use also helps to minimise pollution and can help to safeguard natural resources and ecosystems. Finally, energy conservation can help reduce electricity bills, saving both businesses and individuals money.

While these decisions are expected to result in long-term cost-effective solutions, the present replacement cost will be substantial. As a result, before replacing all energy-inefficient items with efficient ones, a cost-benefit analysis must be performed to determine which is more advantageous. Pakistan is now mired in a multitude of issues, and any step toward development is commendable.

For good reason, the government is focusing on energy, water, and pollution as major crisis areas. While the government implements these policies, it is critical that the general public participate and minimise energy use as much as possible. Pakistan is unlikely to progress without the public’s cooperation. Even though the measures are desirable, viewing them as a game changers for the status of the broader economy is a mistake. The time for such homoeopathic remedies is passed. *