Tori Spelling hospitalised after having a ‘hard time breathing’

Tori Spelling is putting her health first this holiday season. With just a few days to go until Christmas, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she’s been hospitalised after having a “hard time breathing.”

According to Us Weekly, Spelling shared the health update in a Dec. 21 Instagram Story post-which has since been deleted-telling her followers, “Here I am in hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I too sick to work, well here I am.”

“How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” she continued, seemingly addressing her critics. “Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work.”

As for her symptoms, Spelling said she’d been “low on oxygen” before being admitted to the hospital. And, in addition to having difficulties breathing, she also had high blood pressure and “crazy dizziness.”

Spelling-who shares kids Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn , 10, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott – added that while doctors are running tests to determine what’s happening with her health, she’s hoping to “get home to my kids” ahead of the holidays.

E! News has reached out to Spelling’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

Before entering the hospital, Spelling shared a glimpse into her Christmas decorations, including her family’s gingerbread house.

“Our big beautiful blended human and pet family Gingerbread House for 2022,” Spelling captioned her Dec. 14 Instagram post. “We are obsessed @thesolvangbakery.”

In addition to their five kids, the gingerbread house also included the names of McDermott’s son Jack – 24-who he shares with ex Mary Jo Eustace-as well as Eustace’s 17-year-old daughter Lola.

“This is such a special holiday year of embracing love, truth, understanding, kindness, and peace,” Spelling’s message to the bakery continued. “Super grateful you could be a part of the start of a beautiful holiday family tradition #familyfirst.”