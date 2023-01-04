Imran attacked by three shooters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday claimed that the attempted assassination on his party Chairman Imran Khan was carried out by three attackers, all of whom struck him from three different sides. “An attempt to kill Imran Khan was made in the assassination attack. Investigations proved three attackers were involved in the attempted assassination attack on Khan,” the PTI leader said while addressing a press conference in Lahore. Fawad said Imran Khan was attacked from three different sides and the same number of weapons were used in the attack. “No shot was fired by Imran Khan’s guards.” He also alleged that the attack on Imran Khan was premeditated with the intention to kill him and instigate hatred. “Imran Khan spoke openly about the attacks on himself in two [PTI] gatherings,” he said, reminding about the assassination of ex-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan on October 16, 1951.

Commenting on the injuries sustained by Khan and the amount of bullets fired at the attack site, Fawad said: “Imran Khan received eight wounds, there among those are bullet wounds. Fourteen bullets were found on the ground, 12 from one place, and two from another, while nine bullets were found from a building opposite [the attack site] of which seven were at one place and two at another.” The former information minister said only one attacker has so far been arrested, while the search for the other two continues. A shooter, he said, was sent to kill the accused Naveed – the prime suspect of the attack – who was caught by a PTI supporter as he tried to flee the attack’s site after allegedly attacking Khan. He claimed that Moazzam, a participant in PTI’s rally who was killed in the crossfire, was shot by the bullet meant to murder Naveed. “Moazzam was killed by the bullet of the shooter who was sent to kill Naveed,” he claimed in the presser. The PTI leader, speaking about the investigations in the case, also said that the District Police Officer gave a camera to the Station House Officer (SHO) asking him to film a video.