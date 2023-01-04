Let election happen on time, Saad asks Imran

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday to let the elections happen on time. Saad Rafique was speaking to the media in Lahore, where he lashed out at Imran Khan, saying, “No matter what Imran gains, he will not get peace.” Continuing to take a swipe at Imran Khan, Saad Rafique said that he [Imran] was putting the country at stake, despite having his own provincial governments. Speaking about the outsourcing of three major airports, the minister said the investment would be made on an immediate basis and that the services at the airports would then be up to par with international standards. Saad Rafique also refuted the news of the privatisation of the airports.