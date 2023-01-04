Govt fails to bring political, economic stability: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday the government had failed to bring political and economic stability in the country.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the unpopular decisions taken by the government had dented the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, adding that foreign exchange reserves had decreased by half, while inflation was on the rise. He also warned the public against worsening economic situation in the country. He said the government should take the provinces and traders organisations into confidence on its decision regarding early closure of markets.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved an energy conservation plan under which markets would be closed by 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

“A message of elections has been conveyed and schedule is yet to be decided,” he said while asking the public to start preparations for the general election. He asserted that elections would ensure political and economic stability in the country. He also advised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to be cautious while giving statements on Afghanistan issue.