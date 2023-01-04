Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 2.8% in five months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November (2022-23) against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November (2021-22), showing growth of 2.83 percent, SBP data revealed. On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2022, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2021. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $ 12.313 billion to US $ 12.065 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at US $ 11.523 million against US $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November (2022-23). On year-on year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 94.58 percent from US $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of US $1.373 million in November 2022.