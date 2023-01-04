Cement despatches decline by 21% during July to Dec 2022

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 21.764 million tons during the first six months of current fiscal year, that is 20.73% lower than 27.456 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 20.030 million tons against 24.065 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 16.77%. Export despatches were also 48.86% less as the volumes reduced to 1.734 million tons during the first six months of current fiscal year compared to 3.391 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

During the month of Dec-22, cement despatches declined by 15.55%. Total Cement despatches during Dec-22 were 3.881 million tons against 4.595 Million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year. Local cement despatches by the industry during the month of December 2022 were 3.676 million tons compared to 4.057 million tons in December 2021, showing a decline of 9.41%. Exports despatches also declined by massive 61.88% as the volumes reduced from 538,002 tons in December 2021 to 205,061 tons in December 2022.

In December 2022, North based cement mills despatched 3.010 million tons cement showing a decline of 11.60% against 3.405 million tons despatches in December 2021. South based mills despatched 870,355 tons cement during December 2022 that was 26.86% less compared to the despatches of 1.190 million tons during December 2021. North based cement mills despatched 2.956 million tons cement in domestic markets in December 2022 showing a decline of 12.48% against 3.377 million tons despatches in December 2021. South based mills despatched 719,721 tons cement in local markets during December 2022 that was 5.86% higher compared to the despatches of 679,868 during December 2021.

Exports from North based mills increased by 95.18% as the quantities increased from 27,885 tons in December 2021 to 54,427 tons in December 2022. Exports from South reduced by 70.47% to 150,634 tons in December 2022 from 510,117 tons during the same month last year. North based Mills despatched 16.522 million tons cement domestically during the first six months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 18.06% than cement despatches of 20.163 million tons during July-December 2021. Exports from North increased by 6.29% percent to 578,074 tons during July-December 2022 compared with 543,888 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 17.42% to 17.100 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 20.707 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-December 2022 were 3.508 million tons showing reduction of 10.10% over 3.902 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South declined by 59.39% to 1.156 million tons during July-December 2022 compared with 2.847 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills reduced by 30.90% to 4.664 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 6.749 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said the current economic turmoil has badly impacted the cement consumption. He said inflation has played havoc with the pockets of the consumers. New construction projects including housing are few in number while the routine maintenance of residences has been postponed for better times. At the exports front, the Russia-Ukraine war has badly impacted cement exports too.