Nora Fatehi in tears after children surprise her with a special performance

Be it her dance moves or stunning looks, Nora Fatehi leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. Nora Fatehi recently took to her social media to share a heartfelt post dedicated to all these young budding talents she interacts with through her work projects.

Taking to her Instagram, actor-dancer Nora is seen teary-eyed and emotional after a few kids surprised her with an energetic dance performance on a set recently. It is quite unique to witness this bond she shares with them, constantly inspiring and nurturing prodigies, across the country.

Reciprocating all the love and admiration, one can see Nora Fatehi’s fondness for kids while she showers them with constant affection and guidance.

Nora Fatehi has made a loyal fan base for herself. The actor-dancer has been in the news for her dancing skills and make the cut at the FIFA World Cup this year.