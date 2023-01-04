Chrissy has a message for critics who think she’s been pregnant forever

Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend’s newest family member will arrive. As the couple-who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4-excitedly await the little one’s birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.

“‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,'” Chrissy, 37, wrote on Instagram referencing the messages she’s received, “how do you think I feel thank u.”

When journalist Yashar Ali noted in the comments that “this happens every time” Chrissy is pregnant and that “it’s like people lose concept of time,” she seemed to agree.

“I announced in August!” the Chrissy’s Court host, who also shared a photo of her baby bump, replied. “I’m not a possum.”

Chrissy, who informed followers earlier this year that she’d resumed IVF, announced on Aug. 3 that she’s expecting. Since then, Lip Sync Battle star has kept fans updated, posting about everything from her cravings to her pregnancy style.

In her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy acknowledged that the “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

John reflected on their journey in a September interview.

“You know it’s always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you’ve lost one before,” the EGOT winner, 43, said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, referencing the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks. “But we really feel excited.”

And he noted that Luna and Miles can’t wait to meet their new sibling.

“It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced,” John continued. “And I think we’ve both grown so much. And we’re ready. We’re ready for a new baby in our lives.”